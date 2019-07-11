This Louisiana-based company makes waves turning backyards into beaches

Let’s face it: Unless you live directly on the beach and can go back to grab whatever you forgot within minutes, the struggle for a nice beach day can be difficult. But aside from the fact that it’s expensive to live ocean-front, there’s also only so much seaside land for us to inhabit, making living on it a luxury not everyone can enjoy.

That is, at least, without construction workers like Eric White, founder of Louisiana-based Zydeco Construction, to build a man-made oasis in our own backyards.

“For years I would think to myself, ‘What if someone could figure out a way to turn a pond into a paradise?’” White told USA Today’s The Daily Advertiser.

While other companies also create incredible swim ponds, White’s are uniquely customized to every yard and differ from others like them as they are built with patented specialty pumps.

“I did as much research as I could and applied it to building these ponds,” he said. For just around the same cost of an in-ground pool, White could seriously gift you the backyard oasis of your dreams.