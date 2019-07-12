Coast Guard Captures Submarine Carrying 17,000 Pounds of Cocaine

The U.S. Coast Guard released dramatic video of armed crew members boarding a semi-submersible racing through the waves off of South America last month.

About 17,000 pounds of cocaine were found inside along with five suspected smugglers, the U.S. Coast Guard told NBC News Thursday. The estimated street value of the drugs is $232 million.

The agency offloaded Thursday tons of cocaine and marijuana seized in 14 operations since May in international waters off Mexico and Central and South America. Fifty-five smuggling suspects were taken into custody.

Vice President Mike Pence was on hand as 39,000 pounds (17,690 kilograms) of cocaine and 933 pounds (423 kilograms) of marijuana were taken off the cutter Munro at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California.

The Coast Guard says the drugs have an estimated street value of $569 million.

Photos also were released of the Coast Guard sinking drug boats.