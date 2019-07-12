Los Angeles Plans for Disaster Preparedness Following Aftershocks

It’s been exactly a week since the massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California. A magnitude 4.9 aftershock was felt widely in the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 6:11 a.m. Friday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) northeast of the Mojave Desert city of Ridgecrest.

The quake was felt very lightly in the Los Angeles area.

There have been thousands of aftershocks of the magnitude 6.4 earthquake on July 4 and the 7.1 quake that occurred the next day.

“If you’re not practicing in your home, and in your neighborhood and in your place of work each year, if you’re not looking at your own preparedness,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “Then we have not prepared enough.”

Garcetti said in a news conference Friday that California should not only prepare as individuals but must be self-sufficient as neighborhoods and communities.

“We have to continue to set ourselves apart as a resilient city,” he said. “Ready for that day when it comes and ready for the tomorrow that will come right after it.”

Garcetti, along with seismologists and first responders, said more earthquakes are inevitable.

“When we think about earthquakes, we often think about that moment, the fact that we don’t know when,” seismologist Lucy Jones said. “Just what happens as it shakes but when you really look at it, it’s what happens over the next few years that tells us what happens to our community, how well do they come back.”

According to LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas, the department used the recent earthquakes as training.

“To reinforce our earthquake procedures with our hundreds of newly hired firefighters and to update our firefighter recall process in case we ever have to call them in and staff additional engines if we really get the big one here in Los Angeles,” Terrazas said.

This happened all while Seattle endured its first large earthquake in years. There were no injuries or damage reported, just a spooked community.

Seismologists confirmed the two Friday morning occurrences in California and Seattle were completely separate.

The aftershocks have been dying off but are expected to continue for some time.