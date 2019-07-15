Thousands of Customers in High Desert without Power During Heat Advisory

A heat wave is roasting the Coachella Valley. So hot, the National Weather Service has an excessive heat warning in effect through Monday.

In the midst of the heat wave, the high desert experienced a major power outage affecting 5,253 customers, according to Southern California Edison. Since the original outage, all customers have been restored.

Yucca Valley resident Rebeka Steve said her home one of the thousands affected.

“It was super hot,” Steve said. “Definitely couldn’t sleep, our dogs couldn’t sleep, we actually have a family visiting right now.”

SCE said the outage was the result of an equipment issue.

“We were up in the middle of the night trying to stay cool,” she said.

It wasn’t just households that were hit by the outage, businesses such as Morongo Fruit Market were also affected. The power was back up and running in time for that day’s customers.

“The trick is you go out early in the morning on your chores,” Dawn Andersen, a Joshua Tree resident, said about the heat. “Get back home and do work at home.”

Some people like James Stanley, a UPS worker, does not get the luxury of working at home.

“Making people happy, give them what they want, stay hydrated, drink plenty of water,” Stanley said about his demanding job.

With Amazon Prime Day on Monday and Tuesday, Stanley said he expects to be busy. He added that making deliveries in the high desert is better.

“Little bit more wind up here, little bit more breeze,” he said, “It’s a little bit nicer but we just need to stay on our toes.”

“Stay on their toes” as the heat advisory is expected to expire soon but the summer heat will surely be sticking around.