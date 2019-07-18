CHP Vehicle Struck By Car On I-10

A California Highway Patrol cruiser was involved in a crash in Indio early Thursday morning, an officer said.

The CHP vehicle was stopped in the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 10 before Monroe Street around 5:30 a.m., when a 39-year-old Chandler, Arizona, woman behind the wheel of a 2008 Pontiac G6 apparently drifted into the shoulder, colliding with the back of the patrol cruiser, according to information from CHP Officer Jacquelene Quintero.

Two officers were in the CHP vehicle at the time, Quintero said. One was taken to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage for a complaint of pain, while the other was uninjured.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio, also for a pain complaint.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash, which was under investigation, Quintero said.