Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Felt In Riverside County

A small earthquake rattled parts of Riverside County this morning, but there were no reports of serious damage.

A temblor with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 was detected at 11:40 a.m. about nine miles southeast of Anza and about 22 miles southwest of Rancho Mirage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was felt in some areas of the Coachella Valley and as far south as San Diego, according to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” online map.

Two apparent aftershocks with preliminary magnitudes of 1.9 and 1.7 were also recorded in the same area within three minutes of the initial earthquake.