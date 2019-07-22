Former first lady Michelle Obama becomes most admired woman, poll finds

Online polling has found Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world.

The lawyer, writer and wife of 44th U.S. President Barack Obama took the top ranking, based on an annual survey by YouGov, a polling and research company.

For the 2019 survey, Michelle Obama took the top spot from actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie, who fell to third, with former talk show host, philanthropist and billionaire Oprah Winfrey landing as the second most admired woman.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates remained in the top spot globally for men.

Among U.S. survey respondents, Barack Obama was America’s most admired man, followed by President Donald Trump and actor Clint Eastwood. Michelle Obama was first, followed by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and first lady Melania Trump.