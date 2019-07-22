Local Foundation Announces Historic Donation of $825,000

The Dr. Carreón Foundation, a 28-year old provider of scholarships for youth of Mexican-American origin in the Coachella Valley & Blythe, California, recently was the recipient of a $825,000 gift.

The proceeds were the result of an estate distribution from an anonymous benefactor who was a 20-year resident of the Coachella Valley and who expressly indicated a desire to “help Hispanic youth with education needs in our area.”

Dr. Reynaldo J. Carreón M.D. was an ophthalmologist who moved to Indio, CA from Los Angeles in the 1950’s. His philanthropy included donating land and building a hospital in Indio which became JFK Memorial Hospital. He also contributed land for parks and an elementary school in Indio, and in 1984 donated funds for the iconic International Fountain of Knowledge at College of the Desert in Palm Desert.

His abiding passion was education, and prior to his passing in 1991, he created the Foundation in his name with a mission of assisting poor but qualified youth of Mexican descent “become good as they can be, through education.” In the past 28 years, over 550 scholars have received over $1.5 million in scholarship awards and have attended more than 50 colleges and universities throughout the USA.

Ricardo Loretta, Executive Director of the Foundation, and Jacqueline Lopez, Board Chair, stated: “Receiving this gift is very special, for it not only will allow us to expand our capacity to help qualified scholarship applicants, but it also confirms our belief that our mission is sound and our efforts to grow the foundation are well received.” More information about the Foundation can be found at http://www.carreonfoundation.org.

For more information on the Dr Carreón Foundation, email Ricardo Loretta atcarreonfoundation@gmail.com or call 858-344-4812.