Power Lines Down on Interstate 10 in Palm Desert, All Lanes Blocked

Power lines came tumbling down onto Interstate 10 near Washington Street in Palm Desert after a U-Haul crashed into a pole.

The incident occurred around 4:45pm, with Cal Fire and CHP responding to the scene.

Due to live electrical wires on the roadway, all lanes on Interstate 10 are blocked from Cook Street to Jefferson Street.

IPD is on scene to assist.

