Dodgers to Unveil Plans for a Renovated Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers Tuesday will unveil plans for a $100 million renovation of Dodger Stadium that will provide a new center field plaza as well as elevators and bridges that will connect the outfield pavilions to the rest of the stadium, a newspaper reported.

The project is expected to be complete in time for next season, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday morning. The announcement will be made during a news conference where the logo for the 2020 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium is expected to be revealed.

Spread over two acres, the new center field plaza will include food establishments, a beer garden, two sports bars, a children’s play area, and a space for live pregame and postgame music, according to The Times. Fans will be able to watch the game from above a new batter’s eye in straightaway center field and from standing positions that ring the seating areas.

The entrance to the plaza will feature a Jackie Robinson statue, which will be relocated from the left-field reserve plaza. It will also serve as permanent home for the “Legends of Dodger Baseball” plaques. Don Newcombe, Steve Garvey and Fernando Valenzuela comprised this year’s inaugural class of “legends.”