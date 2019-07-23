Summer Brings Hot Market for Desert Real Estate

It is a hot market this summer for local real estate, the California Desert Regional Association of Realtors said they are selling more house than last year at higher prices, but realtors insist it is still a more obtainable market for first-time buyers.

Christian and Klarysa Inzunza are newlyweds and they finally get to enjoy living inside their own Bermuda Dunes home after months of house-hunting.

Christian said, “First time home buyers to come into a very nice home and in a very nice neighborhood and still be able to get it at a good price.”

The desert is still a welcoming market for first-time homebuyers but prices are sizzling, the median cost for a single-family home in Bermuda Dunes increased more than 15% from $393,000 to $467,000.

The president of the California Desert Association of Realtors, Scott Newton, said it is currently both buyers and seller’s market.

Newton said, “Inventory is extremely low which is helping the sellers out a little bit but interests rates are extremely low also which is helping the buyers out.”

Overall realtors in the desert are selling more homes than last summer with median home values going-up about six percent.

Newton said homes are still more affordable than neighboring coastal areas, he said, “Lower price points so this is an economical way to get into the California market if you wanted to.”

Even with all of these numbers, there is nothing like going through the process of buying a house.

“I would say closing costs were the biggest surprise just because I’ve never been in a single-family home real-estate transaction I didn’t know all of the nuances,” Christian said.

He advises new home-buyers to work with trusted realtors who know the area but also keep your change, make sure there is plenty saved-up in the bank to negotiate.

Christian said, “Put away 10% or 15 % of your net income every paycheck if buying a home is something you really want to do.”