Allstate and American Red Cross Team Up to Offer Free Disaster Kits

With the recent earthquakes near Ridgecrest and the growing wildfire threat in California, there’s a local community effort to help residents be more prepared in the event of an unexpected disaster.

Allstate reports 85 percent of Californians are not prepared for the next disaster. This week, residents throughout California will have the opportunity to build a free disaster preparedness kit in participating CA Allstate agencies.

Now through Friday, July 26, The Allstate Foundation in partnership with the American Red Cross is hosting Disaster Preparedness Week here in California. Over 65 participating Allstate agencies across the state are distributing over 2,900 disaster kits to California residents, and donating a total of $75,000 to the American Red Cross.

“The American Red Cross really is there to assist in case of a disaster but we always want to help people who are helping themselves,” Kori Ahola, Senior Volunteer Recruiter for the American Red Cross, said.

Aholla said making your own is recommended. What should you put in? Visit: https://www.redcross.org/store/preparedness?utm_source=RCO&utm_medium=Referral&utm_term=Keep_your_supplies_in_an_easy_to_carry_emergency_preparedness_kit&utm_campaign=Survival_Kit_Supplies

The Allstate in Bermuda Dunes was fresh out of kits on Wednesday but plan to restock. Ahola recommends using the American Red Cross App for further information on emergency preparedness.