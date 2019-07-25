Officer-Involved Shooting Erupts During Desert Hot Springs Traffic Stop

A traffic stop ended with an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said.

The incident began around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ocotillo and Acoma avenues, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the shooting.

Desert Hot Springs police officers pulled over a vehicle for an unknown reason when the driver, who was uncooperative, reversed into one of the officers who had exited their patrol cruiser.

One of the officers fired a weapon. The passenger in the vehicle was arrested, but the driver was not apprehended until he crashed near the intersection of Fourth Street and Crescent Way.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to a hospital, as well the officer who was struck. Both suffered minor injuries.

Sheriff’s officials said the areas where the shooting and the crash happened were expected to be closed for several hours.

There were no outstanding suspects.

This marks the 10th officer-involved shooting this year.