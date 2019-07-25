Sheriff’s Department Warns of Social Security Phone Scam

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has recently identified an increase in reports of a specific telephone “scam.”

Victims are being called by persons identifying themselves as “agents” of the Social Security Administration. These fictitious “agents” then advise the victim of felonious activity associated with their social security number. The victim is then directed to post a monetary “bond” to prevent an arrest warrant from being issued.

Frequently, victims report that significant lengths are gone through to “establish” the caller’s credibility. In several cases the caller requested a contact number for the local law enforcement agency where the victim lives. The agent directs the victim to wait for a call from the local law enforcement agency.

The victim receives a call from a Caller ID identified number naming the local law enforcement agency. The person on the phone identifies themselves as an officer with the local agency, who then directs the victim to comply with the “agent” when called again. The fictitious agent calls back then threatens the victim with a felony arrest warrant unless a ‘bond” is posted.

The fictitious “agent” advises the bond can be most conveniently taken care of with a Google Play, Apple Pay, Target Gift, Walmart gift, or other commercial gift/payment card. Once purchased, the victim is directed to read off the coded numbers on the back of the cards to the agent, completing payment of the “bond.”

The public should be aware that no police or government agency will ask for or accept a store gift card for payment of a lawful, legitimate fine or fee.

This type of scam has several variations. In addition to callers claiming to represent the Social Security Administration, the IRS, out-of-state police agencies, and other government agencies have also been falsely represented. The consistent theme is the victim is directed to submit the “gift card bond.” The victim is told the “bond” will be refunded when the criminal issue is resolved. Since the cards are purchased then provided to the fictitious agents, there is no mechanism for reimbursing the victim. Similar scams have the victim going directly to the bank for withdrawals.

Anyone wishing to report this type of crime is encouraged to contact Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Telephone Reporting Unit by calling (951) 776-1099