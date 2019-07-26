Extremely Graphic Allegations Arise In Suspension of Cathedral City Police Chief

Cathedral City police Chief Travis Walker was placed on administrative leave in May. New reports shed light into extremely graphic allegations by a former city employee.

According to a report and documents obtained by Uken Report, Chief Walker allegedly “pulled out his penis and placed it in a female employee’s hand.”

Cindy Uken of Uken Report obtained the complaint filed with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

When Chief Walker was first suspended, Mayor Mark Carnevale said it was the result of an internal matter. City Manager Charlie McClendon also told the Desert Sun the move was a “personnel matter.”

Walker has been police chief in Cathedral City since November 2017.

