Husband gives wife cake shaped like Amazon box because it’s her favorite thing

One man had a Prime idea for his wife’s birthday.

Waylon McGuire of North Carolina decided to surprise his Amazon-loving wife with one of her favorite things. No, it wasn’t an Amazon Prime package, but it sure did look like one.

McGuire had a cake decorated to look like an Amazon delivery box. His wife said she thought the gift was hysterical.

“I laughed so hard. I thought it was a real box at first,” said Emily McGuire, who gets two or three Amazon deliveries each week.

The two posted pictures of the cake, created by Sweet Dreams Bakery in North Carolina, on Facebook where it has racked up tens of thousands of shares and likes.