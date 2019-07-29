Forty-Three Arrested In Woodcrest ‘Saturation’ Patrol

Deputies arrested nearly four dozen people, mostly for drug crimes, during a weekend “saturation” patrol in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest outside Riverside, the sheriff’s department reported Monday.

The patrol was conducted in response to “numerous requests” by members of the community, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“The proactive enforcement focused on subjects suspected of being in possession of or under the influence of controlled substances,” a sheriff’s statement says.

Deputies arrested 43 people and seized methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and weapons.

The vast majority of the Saturday arrests were for drug possession or being under the influence of drugs. One person was arrested on suspicion of driving while high, and another on an outstanding warrant for driving under the influence. Some of the suspects were also arrested for additional offenses, including possession of brass knuckles, carrying a concealed dagger, and outstanding theft or burglary warrants.

Other than one person booked on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs and resisting arrest, none of the arrests were for violent crimes.

“Possession and use of illegal drugs are the underlying cause of many crimes affecting the citizens of Riverside County. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has a zero-tolerance policy for these offenses,” the sheriff’s department statement says. “If you suspect drug activity in your area, please contact your local sheriff’s station.”