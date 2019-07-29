Four Accused Of Beating Hotel Workers Due Back In Court

Four people who allegedly took part in the beatings of two Palm Desert hotel employees are due back in court Monday.

Gregory Lamar Pate Jr., 26, Diane Portillo, 28, Dalon Emil Decoud Jr., 26, and Danei Deborah Davis, 26, are accused of attacking two JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa employees on June 27, 2017. The four are scheduled to appear for a trial-readiness conference at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Monday morning.

Portillo and Davis are accused of holding a female employee down on the ground and taking turns punching and kicking her, while Decoud is accused of punching a male employee in the face.

The female employee suffered “pain and major swelling to her head,” while the male employee suffered “a broken orbital bone,” according to an arrest warrant declaration.

Pate is accused of “inciting” the two female defendants into beating the female employee. He faces a misdemeanor count of incitement to riot, in addition to a felony assault charge, while his co-defendants are only facing felony assault.

Decoud was arrested while allegedly trying to flee the scene on foot and was later released on his own recognizance, court records show. Davis, Portillo and Pate were also taken into custody at the scene and remain out on bail.