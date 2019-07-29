Man Suspected of DUI, Causing Head-On Crash

Sheriff’s officials Sunday identified a man who they suspect of driving drunk and causing a head-on collision in Coachella that injured five people, including the suspect.

The crash occurred at 7:29 p.m. Friday at State Route 86 and Avenue 50, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Macken.

Investigators said Felipe Tello of Indio, 38, was headed north on the highway when he veered into the median and into oncoming southbound traffic, where he struck a vehicle carrying four people.

Those four people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as was Tello.

“Alcohol intoxication appears to be a factor in the collision. Due to the severity of his injury, Felipe Tello will be charged out of custody with DUI causing injury,” Macken said.