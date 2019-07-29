Thousand Palms Crash Victim ID’d

The Riverside County coroner’s office has released the name of a Desert Hot Springs man killed in a vehicle that struck a pole in Thousand Palms trapping him inside.

Jose Cristales was 18 years old, the coroner said.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday on Varner Road at Ramon Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

A red Toyota Avalon was facing the wrong way on the westbound right shoulder, having crashed into a pole, the CHP said.

The victim now identified as Cristales was trapped inside the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

There were no other victims.