Two Pedestrians Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash

Police Sunday continued to investigate a hit-and- run crash in Palm Springs that left two pedestrians severely injured.

The crash was reported at 7:52 p.m. Saturday near North Calle Encilia and Andreas Road, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two victims in the roadway suffering from major injuries, police said.

The two unnamed victims were rushed to a hospital.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, who police said initially fled the scene, was pulled over by officers a short distance away and detained.

“The driver of the black sedan is cooperative and the investigation is ongoing,” police said.