Ex-Con Charged with Trying to Snatch San Jacinto Girl

A convicted felon accused of trying to abduct a girl walking on a San Jacinto street was charged Friday with attempted kidnapping.

Billie Drayvon Fenter, 40, of San Jacinto was arrested Wednesday following a Riverside County sheriff’s investigation that began a day earlier.

Along with the attempted abduction count, Fenter is charged with committing a felony offense within five years of parole from state prison.

He’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta and is slated to make his initial court appearance this afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Tommy Mix, Fenter came to the attention of law enforcement last Sunday, when he stopped in the area of Esplanade and San Jacinto avenues and allegedly tried to coax a 15-year-old girl into his Nissan Sentra.

That encounter resulted in his arrest on suspicion of annoying a child, a misdemeanor, and he posted bail within 24 hours.

About 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Fenter again pursued a girl in the same area, this time forcefully, Mix alleged. The child was unharmed and managed to get away from the defendant, according to the sergeant.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle, which had an Arizona license plate, and Fenter was taken into custody without a struggle Wednesday afternoon in Moreno Valley.

According to court records, he has prior convictions for domestic violence, possession of marijuana for sale, burglary and possession of cocaine for sale.