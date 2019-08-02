NBCares: Loving All Animals

The acronym SOS historically stands for save our ship, which was created as a Morse code distress signal in 1908. In 1999 it was replaced, but those same letters now have a very important meaning here in the Coachella Valley.

Here, SOS stands for Seniors Offering Shelters.

Loving All Animals has helped save the live of over 400 dogs and cats since they opened their doors 10 years ago. Their commitment is profound and a crucial part of their mission is their Seniors Offering Shelter foster program.