North Shore Community Park Reopens this Weekend

Desert Recreation District is thrilled to share that the North Shore Community Park is reopening this weekend, August 3, 2019 for everyone to enjoy.

The park is located at 99-480 70th Avenue, which is between Miramar Dr. & Sea View Way in North Shore (please note: GPS may display Mecca as the city).

The North Shore Community Park, which is the first community park in the area and opened to much fanfare in October 2018, suffered significant damage from a major storm that passed through the area just hours after the opening.

The park boasts amenities such as a skate park, soccer field, picnic tables, sports courts, a lookout point and more. Desert Recreation District remains grateful to the partners, sponsors and supporters of this project who made the park a reality.

Thanks to the dedication of all involved, the park is set to be a place where families and friends can come to enjoy recreation and take in the scenic panoramic view including the Salton Sea.

The District will be holding events such as the Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Festival at the park as well as offering other programming in the future.