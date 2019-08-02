Woman Ejected From Truck in Morongo Valley Crash Dies at Palm Springs Hospital

A DUI suspect involved in a three-vehicle crash in Morongo Valley died of her injuries at a Palm Springs hospital, authorities reported Friday.

The crash occurred on state Route 62 near Senilis Avenue in Morongo Valley around 1 p.m. Thursday. Tracy Ostman, 57, of Yucca Valley, died about four hours later at Desert Regional Medical Center, according to Riverside County coroner’s officials.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Kobaly, a man driving a Ford Ranger was preparing to make a right turn onto Senilis Avenue when his truck was struck from behind by another Ford Ranger driven by Ostman, who was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from her pickup when it rolled over several times.

The man’s truck was pushed into the path of an oncoming Dodge Ram, whose driver was uninjured. The driver of the other Ranger was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to the CHP.