Lake Elsinore Man Accused of Raping Underage Girls

A Lake Elsinore man is in custody on suspicion of raping three underage girls, sheriff’s officials reported Tuesday.

Deputies at the Lake Elsinore station received an anonymous tip last month and launched an investigation that turned up alleged evidence that Morgan Fowler, 29, “had an inappropriate sexual relationship with three female juveniles,” according to sheriff’s statement.

The three girls are all between the ages of 14 and 17, and Fowler’s alleged relationships with them are believed to have been initiated over the last four years, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Fowler near the intersection of Clinton Keith and Arya roads in Wildomar last Thursday and served a search warrant at his home in the 19000 block of White Birch Court, where investigators said they found more evidence of the alleged sexual assaults.

Fowler was taken to the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in French Valley, where he remains in custody on suspicion of nine felony charges: three counts of rape against a minor, four counts involving rape by force and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s department reported.

Though the anonymous tip resulting in Fowler’s arrest involved claims of receiving and distribution of child pornography, he was not booked on any such charges.

Deputies asked anyone with more information on the case to call them at 951-245-3300.