Man Arrested For Alleged Child Sexual Abuse in Early 2000s

An Indio man was arrested for sexual abuse of a child that is believed to have occurred more than 15 years ago, sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received a report in the past week about lewd acts on a child that allegedly took place sometime in 2002 and 2003 in La Quinta, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Ken Reichle.

Investigators found the suspect in the case, 50-year-old Marco Antonio Cardenas of Indio, and took him to the Indio jail on suspicion of several felony charges of sexual assault on a minor, Reichle said.

The sheriff’s department did not reveal the age of the victim at the time of the alleged sexual assaults, nor was the victim’s connection to Cardenas disclosed.

Sheriff’s deputies said an investigation was still ongoing, and anyone with information on the case was asked to call detectives at 760-863-8950.