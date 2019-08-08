Palm Springs Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Palm Springs.

Police say the incident happened around 4:17 p.m. after a fight broke out between a group of people.

After several 911 calls, police responded to the 500 block of South Palm Canyon Drive near Bank Of America for a physical disturbance.

Lt. William Hutchinson with the Palm Springs Police Department says the officers were involved in a fight with one person and then there were shots fired.

The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

There were no Palm Springs officers injured in this incident.

Lt. William Hutchinson with the Palm Springs Police Department says there is no immediate threat to the public.

The public is urged to avoid South Palm Canyon Drive and South Indian Canyon Drive between Camino Procela and Roman Road.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office will take over this investigation.

They are asking for the public with any information to call in.