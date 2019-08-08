Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets return Monday

Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets will return to stores Monday.

They’re one of the fast food restaurant chain’s most popular menu items, but they were removed from the menu without much explanation years ago.

The return of spicy chicken nuggets is a week earlier than anticipated. The initial return date was listed as Aug. 19.

Chance the Rapper and Twitter can be thanked for the return of spicy nuggets. In May, Chance’s tweet about “positive affirmations” got attention.

“Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today,” the Chicago rapper tweeted.

Wendy’s replied to the tweet, saying that, if its tweet got 2 million likes, the nuggets would return. Twitter users answered.

Hey Wendy’s, any chance we can get them sooner? — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019