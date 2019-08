Suspect Sought in Stabbing at Resort

A man was stabbed at a resort in Rancho Mirage Sunday and authorities were looking for the suspect, sheriff’s officials said.

It happened at about 3 a.m. at the Westin Mission Hills Resort in the 7100 block of Dinah Shore Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, who was stabbed in the back and bleeding profusely, was taken to a hospital but was expected to survive, sheriff’s officials said.

No description of the suspect was given.