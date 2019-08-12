Three Injured in Suspected DUI Crash in Palm Springs

Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Springs, and one of the drivers involved was arrested for suspected drunken driving, police said Monday.

The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Broadmoor Drive and Palm Canyon Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Three people in one of the involved vehicles were all hurt — one seriously and the other two moderately, Palm Springs police Sgt. Mike Casavan said.

The driver of the other vehicle, 69-year-old Katherine Wilkins, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury, Casavan said. Wilkins was not hurt in the crash.