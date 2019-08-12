Wrong Way Driver Arrested for Suspected DUI, Battery

A man who allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 10, caused a minor crash, and punched another driver who stopped to check on him, was arrested Monday morning, a California Highway Patrol officer said.

The incident was reported at 4:57 a.m. on I-10 in Coachella near the All-American Canal, more than a mile east of Dillon Road.

A man driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the freeway hit another car, then stopped, according to CHP Officer Jacquelene Quintero. The wrong-way driver sustained minor cuts and abrasions to his face, but no serious injuries were reported.

When a truck driver stopped to check on the wrong-way driver, the man allegedly punched the truck driver in the face, Quintero said.

CHP officers arrived and arrested the man, 33-year-old Rommel Sequeira, on suspicion of driving under the influence and battery.