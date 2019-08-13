Sheriff’s Department Releases Sketch of Thousand Palms Bank Robber

Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday released a description and sketch of a man who robbed a bank in Thousand Palms.

The robbery occurred around 4:15 p.m. Friday at a Rabobank branch in the 72000 block of Ramon Road.

Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez said the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was reported to have been seen during the holdup.

Sheriff’s officials on Tuesday described the robber as an approximately 28-year-old man, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 170 pounds and wearing a burgundy cap, a blue multi-colored long-sleeved shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Investigator Cecilia Ellis at 760-836-1600.