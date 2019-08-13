Sheriff’s Department Seizes Over 3,000 Marijuana Plants

On Tuesday, deputies and investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department served two search warrants in the unincorporated area of Cabazon and Cherry Valley.

This operation was initiated by deputies to combat the ongoing problem of illegal marijuana cultivation sites throughout Riverside County.

One search warrant was served at 10000 block of Virginia Lane in Cherry Valley and another at 14500 block of Agnes Street in Cabazon.

The success of the search warrants resulted in the confiscation of 3,230 marijuana plants and 120 pounds of processed marijuana.