Man Shot in Desert Hot Springs

Police were investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday.

Reports came in just after 9 a.m. of gunshots near the intersection of Acoma Avenue and Cactus Drive, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, but there was no information on his condition or how serious his injuries are.

Cactus Drive was shut down between Pierson Boulevard and Cahuilla Avenue, and Acoma Avenue was closed between Palm Drive and West Drive, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.