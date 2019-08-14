‘Puppy Dumper’ Pleads Guilty and Accepts Deal

It is the conclusion to a story that touched the hearts of animal lovers in the Coachella Valley, surveillance footage caught a Coachella woman tossing seven puppies into a dumpster in April and she pleaded guilty in the Indio courthouse Wednesday.

Culwell accepted a deal by the court and plead guilty to all 14 counts. The judge sentence Culwell back to a year in county jail and sentenced her to seven years of formal probation and during that time she will not be able to own or possess animals.

Janeen Bahr and Katie Phillips are animal advocates and they own five of the 38 dogs found inside the Culwell’s home during the investigation.

They both wanted longer sentences for Culwell, but Phillips said a year is still justice, “I feel good today because like Janeen said sometimes people don’t get any time.”

The courtroom portion of the case is now completed but the pets still have a long way to go in getting adjusted to loving homes.

“It’s just nice to know that there’s a little bit of justice for them,” Bahr said. “And I don’t know if they’ll feel any better tonight but they will feel it a little bit from us when we go home and give them a big hug and say you got your justice today.”