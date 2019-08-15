Baby boom! 9 labor unit nurses who were pregnant together have given birth

Nine nurses who work together and were pregnant together have now become mothers together.

The women, who work in the labor unit at Maine Medical Center in Portland, all had due dates between April and July.

The hospital announced the news in March on social media with a photo of eight of the nine expectant mothers, and the post was flooded with well-wishes.

New mom Lonnie Soucie said that the moms were all friends before this experience but that going through their pregnancies together has brought them closer together.

“We check in with each other daily, even if it’s at 3 a.m.,” Soucie said.

Now that all nine babies have been born, the moms — and kids — got together August 8 in Brunswick for another keepsake photo, photographer Carly Murray said.

Soucie said Murray does most of their family photos and offered to take this group shot, too.

“I hope someday these babies know just how special the work their mamas do is,” Murray wrote on social media.

In her Instagram post, Murray said she had so much fun working with the group of women and the special connection they share.

The babies range in age from 3 weeks to 3½ months.

“We plan to have many play dates for our babies,” Soucie said. “The next one is already planned.”