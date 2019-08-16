2nd Annual Idyllwild Strong Benefit Festival Kicks Off Tonight

The Idyllwild Strong Benefit Festival is now in its second year, raising money for disaster relief in the beautiful mountain oasis of Idyllwild, California.

The town relies on regular tourism to survive, which has been severely impacted by catastrophic damage caused by the Cranston Fire in July 2018 and massive flooding in February 2019.

The community of Idyllwild is in desperate need of help. Local 501(c)(3) nonprofits Young Idyllwild Inc and the Idyllwild Help Center are teaming up to do just that – and what better way than with the healing power of music?!

Over 100 bands will be performing during the weekend, both locals and national/international acts. There are dozens of local shops, restaurants and galleries to visit; plus vendors, festival merchandise and donated auction items for you to check out.