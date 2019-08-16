California Sues Trump Administration Over Public Charge Changes

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the state filed a lawsuit to stop changes to the public charge policy that could deny legal immigrants from becoming legal permanent residents if they received public assistance.

Becerra had harsh words for the trump administration, “I can boil down to four words what it took President Trump and the Trump administration 837 pages to say, they don’t like immigrants.”

Previously excluded programs such as non emergency Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and housing programs will be used to determine if the person applying for a green card is a public charge.

“This Trump rule weaponizes nutrition, health care and housing, it acts like a ticking time bomb,” said Becerra.

Thirteen other states have filed lawsuits.

Acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli defended the changes , “If you’re going to file a lawsuit you need to know what you’re filing a lawsuit on this rule is well within the boundaries of the law.”

Critics of the law say this will affect millions of us born children who use services like the child health insurance program who have at least one parent who is not a citizen. Covered California enrollment agents say while this does not apply to them , it will affect enrollment in the valley because people will be afraid it will hurt their chances of getting a green card.

“That’s why it’s very important that you come to someone that’s going to be able to explain it in detail how it affects your subsidy, whether it’s state or federal subsidy,” says Atay Ramirez, a Covered California Certified Agent in the Coachella Valley.

Governor Gavin Newsom said it’s important to stand up as a point of principle and protect the values of the state then took a swipe at the administration’s changes to the Endangered Species Act and Cuccinelli’s interpretation of the Statue of Liberty poem, “I never thought, however, I would start my week defending the bald eagle and the Statue of Liberty. What an incredible week in America.”