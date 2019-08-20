Man’s Body Found In Mecca

An investigation was underway Tuesday into the death of a man whose body was discovered near a Mecca street corner.

The discovery was made about 5:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Avenue 66 and Hammond Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators were called to the scene to conduct a suspicious death investigation but there were no visible signs of trauma on the body, according to sheriff’s officials.

Authorities withheld the man’s age and name, pending notification of his family.