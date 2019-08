Woman Helped off Bridge in Rancho Mirage

Emergency crews received calls around 11:10am of a possible jumper in Rancho Mirage.

Authorities arrived to a woman on the bridge in the area of Bob Hope and Interstate 10.

Around 11:40am, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department had helped the female suspect off the bridge and brought her to safety.

All traffic lanes have been reopened.

Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as this breaking news story develops.