Man Drowns In Palm Springs Swimming Pool

An 82-year-old Palm Springs man drowned in his backyard swimming pool, police confirmed Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a 911 call made around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday from a home on Marion Way near Joshua Tree Place, according to Palm Springs police Sgt. Mike Casavan.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Bureau was investigating the octogenarian’s death. His name was not immediately released.