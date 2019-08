Friday Night Lights: Xavier Prep Football Preview

A word to describe Xavier Prep football is confident, as they should be. The squad finished 4-3 at home and 2-2 away in 2018, but what stood out last year was the teams play-off run, winning the first 2-rounds before taking a loss in the 3rd round. But to get as far as they did made this team work harder this off season to secure a long run in 2019.