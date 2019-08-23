Brush Fire Near Palm Springs Tramway Contained

Firefighters were able to knock down a brush fire on the north end of Palm Springs early Friday.

The fire was first reported around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in an area near Tramway Road and Highway 111, and it was burning about one to two acres when firefighters arrived, according to Palm Springs Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Barrier.

Winds of 15 mph out of the north caused the fire to spread, and Palm Springs firefighters, along with crews from Cal Fire Riverside, the Cathedral City Fire Department, the United States Forest Services, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, battled the blaze through the night.

The fire was contained at 22 acres around 6:30 a.m., Barrier said.

No structures were damaged and no one was injured.