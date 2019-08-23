Deputies Save Man Who Overdosed in Coachella

On Friday, Coachella deputies responded to the dirt field adjacent to 85359 Vista Del Norte, city of Coachella, reference the report of an unresponsive male who was barely breathing and possibly overdosing.

Deputies arrived on scene and after assessing the male, they administered the Department approved Naloxone spray, intranasally. The subject regained consciousness and was transported to a local area hospital by paramedics for further treatment.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s goal is to keep all of our citizens safe while also improving quality of life.

The use of illegal drugs not only affect the individual, but also the community as illegal drug use is the root cause of many of the crimes that affect our county.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has a zero-tolerance policy for these offenses. If you suspect drug activity in your area, please contact your local Sheriff’s Station at (760) 863-8990, or they can call anonymous tips at (760) 341-STOP (7867).