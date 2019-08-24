Desert Sands Unified School District Re-brands

Students aren’t the only ones returning to school with a new look.

After nearly 11 years the Desert Sands Unified School District is saying goodbye to their iconic lighthouse logo and kicking off the 2019-2020 school year by unveiling a new look.

“We realized there were parts of our logo and our entire brand that needed to be refreshed” says Mary Perry the district’s public information officer.

In an effort to represent future generations, the district unveiled two logos, a typographic and an emblem version.

“The kids of today are inventing jobs that we never heard of, they’re going to create new careers that don’t even exist and they’re all going to be involved in technology” says Perry.

But some wonder if the logos were a good investment from the district or could these funds have gone elsewhere, like school upgrades or teacher salaries.

“The re-branding process was paid by community support,” said Perry.

She assures not one penny came out of the school district’s funds instead the re-branding efforts were underwritten by various companies throughout the Coachella Valley.

“We take the guardianship of our funding very very seriously and that’s why we reached out to the community and asked them to support us in this endeavor.”