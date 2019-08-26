Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Arrows at Vehicles

A Big Bear City man remained in jail Monday after being arrested over allegedly shooting arrows at vehicles on the street from his truck.

Jathon Frank Musella, 37, was arrested Friday afternoon as officers served a search warrant at his home in the 100 block of North Shore Drive and seized several bows, bolts and arrow tips, according to the San Bernardino County sheriff’s Big Bear station.

Five days earlier, authorities received a report of a man pointing and shooting a bow and arrow into the street and at vehicles while sitting at the tailgate of a truck in the area of North Sierra Avenue and North Shore Drive, where Mussella lives.

Deputies responded to the scene and interviewed Musella, who had bows and arrows with him, the Sheriff’s Department said. While the officers did not find him using them and did not see any damage in the immediate area, detectives followed up on the case.

Authorities took Mussella into custody without any incident and booked him at the Big Bear Jail on suspicion of willfully projecting an object at a vehicle with the intent to cause great bodily injury, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The agency said bail was set at $25,000. Inmate county records on Monday show he remained in jail on $5,000 bail.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

“This matter remains under investigation to determine if there are any unreported victims who may have been targeted by Musella,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “If you believe you were a victim of this crime or if you have additional information pertaining to this case, you are urged to contact Det. A. Montbriand at (909) 866-0100.”