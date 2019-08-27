Authorities ID Two Women Killed In Palm Springs Crash

Authorities Tuesday identified two women who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Palm Springs.

Two other people suffered serious injuries in the five-vehicle collision, which occurred about 5:15 p.m. Monday on North Indian Canyon Drive north of East San Rafael Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Adele Johnson, 51, and Desseree Lopez, 34, both of Palm Springs, were pronounced dead at a hospital, the Riverside County coroner’s office reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash struck and damaged a power pole — knocking out electricity to more than 1,500 utility customers in the area. Power was restored by Tuesday morning.

North Indian Canyon Drive was closed between East San Rafael Drive and Interstate 10 overnight for the crash scene cleanup and investigation. The Palm Springs Police Department announced around 8:15 Tuesday morning that the road had been reopened.