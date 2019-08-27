Dozens Arrested In Lake Elsinore-Area ‘Patrol Saturation’

Deputies arrested more than six dozen people, mostly for drug offenses, during a “patrol saturation” operation near Lake Elsinore, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday.

The sweep, which was conducted “in response to numerous requests by community members,” focused on people suspected of being in possession of or under the influence of illegal drugs, according to the sheriff’s department.

A total of 79 people were arrested in unincorporated areas near Lake Elsinore, and deputies seized methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, a stolen vehicle and various weapons.

The nonprofit Social Workers Action Group offered assistance to 20 of the arrestees who told deputies they were homeless. They will have the opportunity to receive services to assist them with permanent housing, substance abuse education, financial education and job placement, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Possession and use of illegal drugs are the underlying cause of many crimes affecting the citizens of Riverside County,” a sheriff’s statement says. “The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has a zero-tolerance policy for these offenses. If you suspect drug activity in your area, please contact your local sheriff’s station.”