El Paseo Salon Owners Fed-up with Problems on the Building

It is not a pretty situation for the owners of Alankara Aveda Salon on El Paseo after they claim to have spent thousands of dollars on repairs from a sewage back-up in May, while they said the owner of the building should cover the costs.

The co-owner of Alankara Aveda Salon, Dylan Cooray, said the owners of the building, Grit Developments, the former Wessman Developments have responded to several issues on its property. he said the issues include air-conditioning not working properly, roof leaks, and as well as sewage back-up that forced them to close for three weeks in May.

Cooray said, “We had to have a contractor come in to fix the drywall and we had to get a new sink, a new fridge, all new materials for the facial room because those things had been infected with you know bio-hazard.”

The owners should NBC Palm Springs email exchanges that go back as early as 2015, regarding the needed fixes. The sewage back-up from this year forced them to hire contractors to disinfect the salon, remove lower parts of some of the walls and throw away products.

“This was an issue with the building,” Cooray said. “This was a pipe that was too small that’s been clogging the sewage line and have it backed-up that way so for us it’s a really difficult situation because we have a real problem that the landlord is not addressing.”

The email exchanges do show the property manager of the building taking action to repair the roof leaks from 2016, but Cooray said they have not been reimbursed for the latest issues that faced the salon. The salon owners want Grit Development to cover the cost of fixing its building.

“To have to shut-down for almost three and a half weeks almost a month because of our landlord’s inability to do his job and take responsibility for what he should be doing,” Cooray said. “That’s crazy because that cost us a ton of money and it affects our guests and affects the professionalism of this block.”

The property manager did answer a call by NBC Palm Springs and said they are not at liberty to discuss tenant information, however, she claimed not to be aware of the invoices from May’s sewage problem.